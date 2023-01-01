Chael Sonnen believes the NSAC beat Conor McGregor to the punch in filing lawsuit following UFC 229 brawl

Former three-time UFC title challenger, and two-time WEC title challenger Chael Sonnen still believes the Nevada State Athletic Commission is responsible for the brawl that took place immediately following UFC 229.

Sonnen is convinced that the NSAC was able to keep themselves from a lawsuit from Conor McGregor after failing to do their job at the pay-per-view event, which he recounted on his YouTube channel recently.

Sonnen went on record stating the following in regards to the post-fight brawl:

“One of my all-time favorites was what Nevada pulled on Conor McGregor the day that team Khabib jumped the cage and attacked Conor. I don’t even know if you guys know that. I think it was a hundred-and-fifty grand. If I’m wrong it was (a hundred-and) 75.

“They fined Conor. Now the commission doesn’t have a whole bunch of jobs, but they damn sure have one, which is to keep the fighters safe. Conor was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing. The apparatus that was supposed to be secured was failed to be secured and they went after Conor. It was absolutely brilliant.

“They didn’t make a mistake. They didn’t really think Conor did something wrong. They got some legal minds in a room and go after him before he files a lawsuit. And do it now. Come after him and give him a settle.

“Doesn’t matter if the kid is running at him or not, you have a 17 year old kid that got struck by a coach. The same concept is what happened to Conor McGregor. They have a job to keep him safe, (and) they failed. They now have exposure, so they went after Conor and Conor wrote them a check.”

I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident.

It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out.

I look forward to competing again soon.

Thank you all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

In other words, Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor had every right to sue the NSAC following his title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, but the athletic commission took their opportunity to do so first.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!