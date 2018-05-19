Vicente Luque Starches Chad Laprise In Chile

Chad Laprise has fallen to Vicente Luque.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Chile featured welterweight action. Laprise and Luque went head-to-head inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. This was a tossup for many and in the end, it was Luque who emerged victorious.

Laprise swung often early. He went for a takedown and the action spilled to the mat only briefly. Laprise held Luque against the fence. The two were soon sperated. Laprise landed a combination. Luque went low with a leg kick. Luque blocked a head kick. Laprise got dropped by a combination and he couldn’t defend himself.

Final Result: Vicente Luque def. Chad Laprise via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:16