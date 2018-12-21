Donald Cerrone Is “Pretty Sure” He’ll Fight Conor McGregor

The rumors of a fight between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Conor McGregor might be off the table, at least for now.

Following his victory over Mike Perry in November, Cerrone teased that he could be the next man in line to fight the Irishman. However, UFC President Dana White shot down that possibility. Now, Cerrone has been matched up with Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ on January 19th.

However, as he tells ESPN, he isn’t overlooking Hernandez, but he’s “pretty sure” he’ll fight McGregor eventually:

“I think [McGregor’s] side is interested in it, I know I’m very interested, and for the UFC, that’s a money fight,” Cerrone said. “By no means am I overlooking Alex. I’m focused on getting through him, and Conor is potentially what’s next.

“I don’t see why he would turn the fight down. I’m interested to see how it all plays out. I’m pretty sure Conor and I will be meeting in the Octagon soon.”

McGregor is unable to fight until he is given his suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He and his team were involved in a post-fight brawl with Team Khabib Nurmagomedov after their UFC 229 main event in October.

McGregor will likely need one more fight before earning another crack at the lightweight title.

Perhaps a fight with Cerrone will be on McGregor’s 2019 calendar when it’s all said and done.