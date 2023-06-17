Carlos Hernandez scored a brutal knockout against Denys Bondar in the very last second of their highly entertaining three-round war at UFC Vegas 75 though it didn’t come without a healthy dose of controversy.

Mere seconds away from the final bell of the bout, Hernandez landed a big takedown, but in the process, his head connected with Bondar’s and clearly had Bondar compromised. From there, Hernandez unleashed a series of vicious elbows that were completely uncontested, with the referee content to stand by and look on as the onslaught ensued. With one second left in the fight, the referee finally stepped in and called for the stoppage.

Initially, the bout appeared to be a knockout in favor of Hernandez, but due to the accidental head clash, the bout was stopped with one second to go leaving the judges to determine the winner via a technical decision.

Official Result: Carlos Hernandez def. Denys Bondar via unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar at UFC Vegas 75 Below:

