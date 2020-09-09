Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza is expected to face the divisions rising star, Amanda Ribas in the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year according to MMA Fighting, who report.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Carla Esparza and Amanda Ribas is being targeted for UFC 256. The event is scheduled to take place Dec. 12 with a location yet to be officially announced. Per multiple sources, verbal agreements are in place with bout agreements expected to be signed soon.”

Esparza is currently ranked #7 in the division after putting together an impressive run of form. ‘The Cookie Monster’ has won four straight beating Virna Jandiroba, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson, and Marina Rodriguez to propel herself back into title contention.

Ribas has won five straight including four fights inside the UFC. The 27-year-old Brazilian fighter claimed wins over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern and Randa Markos. Last time out she made her flyweight debut when she took on Paige VanZant in the most high-profile fight of her career. Ribas quickly tapped ‘PVZ’ in what proved to be the popular fighters’ final UFC bout before signing with BKFC.

UFC 256 is set to be headlined by welterweight king Kamaru Usman who will defend his title against Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line against Megan Anderson.

Who do you think wins this pivotal strawweight fight? Carla Esparza or Amanda Ribas?