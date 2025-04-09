Canelo Alvarez Speaks Out About Migrants Facing Deportation Thanks to Donald Trump ‘Is It Worth Living in Fear?’

Mexican boxing icon Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez has delivered a heartfelt message to Mexican migrants in the United States, offering advice and encouragement during a period of heightened uncertainty. With stricter immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, many undocumented immigrants are grappling with fear and difficult decisions about their future.

Canelo Alvarez on Mexican Migrants

In an interview with Mayan Tiger Sports, Canelo shared his thoughts on the challenges faced by migrants. “I think that fear is what consumes you, fear is what consumes your head, not to do, what if it can happen or it cannot happen,” he said, emphasizing the mental toll of living in fear. He reminded migrants of their initial motivations for coming to the U.S., stating, “In the end, I think everyone came here to improve, to have a better life, to get ahead.”

Alvarez advised migrants to evaluate their possibilities then consider whether staying in the USA under such circumstances is worth it. “I personally think they should analyze whether it is worth being there and being afraid, not going out, and being fugitives from the law. If it is worth staying here or going to their country?” he added.

The boxer also highlighted the universal opportunities for success, regardless of location. “Everywhere, when you work, when you motivate yourself, when you go out to work, you go out to do things, you can do it anywhere,” Alvarez said. He encouraged migrants to weigh their options thoughtfully: “Look at the balance, if I’m going to go over there or if it’s close to my family. Put it in a balance.” Above all, Alvarez stressed the importance of peace of mind as a foundation for making clear decisions. “But everything in life, the first thing you have to do is to be at peace. Wherever you are, there is nothing like having peace of mind,” he advised.

“Wherever you are, be somewhere you can feel at peace.”Alvarez’s words come at a time when mass deportations have sent shockwaves through the Mexican community in the U.S., with Mexico receiving approximately 20,000 deported citizens since Trump returned to office.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Saul Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Edgar Berlanga (L) during the WBC, WBA, WBO World Super Middleweight Championship fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

As one of Mexico’s most celebrated figures with influence on both sides of the border, Canelo Alvarez’s message resonates with those facing these challenges.