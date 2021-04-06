Calvin Kattar is still going through concussion protocols.

That’s according to his New England Cartel teammate and UFC bantamweight Rob Font who provided an update on the exciting featherweight in a recent interview.

Kattar, of course, is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway when they headlined against each other back in January.

Although Kattar showed plenty of heart to last the full five rounds, he was ultimately outclassed by the former featherweight king who went on to land a record 445 significant strikes.

And as things stand, Kattar is still being babied in the gym as he eases back into training.

“He’s in and out (of the gym),” Font said (via MyMMANews). “He’s kind of still going through the concussion protocols. He’s not concussed but they’re just babying him right now. So they’re having him do a lot of like little hand-eye coordination things, balance drills. Stuff like that — boring, non-contact type of stuff. He’s been holding pads for me. They just went to Florida for his birthday.

“He’s in and out. We’re trying to kick him out of the gym because he’s getting anxious. He’s kind of getting to that point where he wants to start moving around more. It’s like a little baby, we’re just trying to baby him right now. Like, ‘Slow down, you’ve got a lot of big fights, a busy year, just take time off and just hang out.’ But it’s hard, especially coming off of a loss. You want to get back and you want to fix everything you thought you messed up, and right now we can’t. So it’s one of those things where I want him back in the gym, but he shouldn’t be in the gym, so we’re trying to think of ways to keep him active inside the gym.”

While it’s frustrating for Kattar, taking it slow is the best thing he can do — especially given how much damage he took to the head against Holloway.