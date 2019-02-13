Cain Velasquez Reveals He Would’ve Left MMA If One Thing Didn’t Make Sense

Cain Velasquez reveals that if one thing didn’t make sense, then he would walk away from the sport of MMA competition.

While some could be surprised about this, others won’t be considering the legacy that he has built for himself and the troubles he has gone through. Many believe that Velasquez is one of if not the greatest heavyweight fighters of all-time.

However, in recent years, injuries have delayed him from being more active inside of the Octagon. The former UFC heavyweight champion has his next fight lined up and it’s a big one. Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou will headline this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 1 event.

During a recent interview, Velasquez made it known that if his latest UFC contract didn’t make sense for him, he would’ve wrapped up his gloves and retired.

“It all had to make sense as well for me to come back,” Velasquez told MMA Fighting. “Again, it takes a lot out of me from a training aspect. But I love it. I love what I do, I love to go out there and train. I love to train with high intensity. I’m so competitive. I’m so competitive in just my daily life, that’s just how I am.

“Even when I go in to train, I try to back off a little bit. It’s just the competitiveness in me. To go out there and to win, even in small things. It’s good and bad, but again when everything goes right then you get the best Cain out there.”



“I always thought about it,” Velasquez said. “Just me and my family, we’ve talked about it. My wife and I. Again, if it didn’t make sense, I’d be able to walk away and I would be OK with that. There is life after fighting. It’s all about that. I have kids now. It’s all about that longevity. It just had to all make sense. It has.”

