Cain Velasquez Has Great Reaction To Question About Ngannou’s Punching Power

Cain Velasquez has a great reaction when asked about the comparison UFC President Dana White made about Francis Ngannou’s punching power.

The UFC boss once compared it to being hit by a Ford Escort. Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez mocked the comparison during a media event interview.



”Ford Escorts suck,” Velasquez said (H/T to MMAMania). “They’re weak. Weak ass Ford Escort. Is that the best [White] could come up with? He said ‘Ford Escort, that’s it. That’s the one.’”

”I dunno, it’d be better than that,” he said. “Anything would be better than that. They don’t even make Ford Escorts any more, do they? It should offend Francis, not me. I wasn’t called a Ford Escort.”

Velasquez and Ngannou are slated to meet in a heavyweight fight in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1. This show goes down on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ngannou recently rebounded in a big way with a first-round knockout over formerly surging Curtis Blaydes at November 24’s UFC Beijing.

Velasquez, on the other hand, had been out of action due to a lingering injury in his back which ultimately required surgery. His last fight saw him beat Travis Browne at UFC 200 in July 2016.

