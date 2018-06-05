Brutal Details Emerge Regarding Nick Diaz’s Arrest

If the details found in Nick Diaz’s arrest report are proven to be true, the former WEC and Strikeforce champion could find himself in quite a bit of trouble.

On May 24, the 34-year-old Diaz was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, which is a felony, and domestic battery. He was later released on bail.

Since then, few details have emerged regarding the situation, but that has now changed.

According to MMAFighting.com, a site which was able to obtain an arrest report through a record request with the court, the victim, a female, has claimed that “Diaz grabbed her by the head, slammed her down to the ground, and later choked her.” It was also said that the victim was in quite a bit of pain when the police arrived and that she had visible bruises as well.

The victim, who says she has been in and out of relationships with Diaz, told police that she initially confronted Diaz when she had heard that he was having a sexual relationship with a friend of hers. She then threw a glass of water at him, which was when Diaz allegedly attacked her.

She also claimed that Diaz choked her for about 30 seconds, while also saying that the two had a fight the previous day and that Diaz’s violent actions began after he started to use cocaine.

Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC since suffering a decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015, although the result was later changed to a no-contest after it was announced that both men had failed drug tests. However, fighting again may be the last of his worries depending on how his legal situation plays out.

Diaz is set to appear in court later this month.