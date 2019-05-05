Brent Primus Locks Up Tim Wilde With Rarely-Seen Gogoplata

Spread the word!













The finishes continued to roll out at Bellator Birmingham. All the action was taking place from the Resorts World Arena in Marston Green, England earlier tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019).

In the main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus locked up Tim Wilde with a gogoplata in the first round. The finish only took Primus just over a minute to pull off.

Check it out here:

Primus came off the first loss of his career, dropping the 155-pound strap to Michael Chandler via unanimous decision in December. Now, the 34-year-old is back in the win column, hoping to get back to the lightweight title picture as soon as possible.



