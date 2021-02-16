BRAVE CF is gearing up for a massive series of MMA action. The Bahrain-based promotion has announced it will stage four consecutive shows starting March 11 and ending April 1. All four shows will be held inside the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the company is labeling it as “21 days of MMA mayhem”.

Kicking off the party will be BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination on March 11, followed by BRAVE CF 48: Arabian Nights on March 18, and BRAVE CF 49: Super Fights on March 25. The grand finale will be BRAVE CF 50 on April 1. BRAVE CF burst onto the MMA stage in September of 2016 and since then has held cards in 21 different countries and unearthed the likes of Khamzat Chimaev.

The company has said that there will be announcements regarding the fight cards coming shortly but has confirmed that there will be several title bouts and the continuation of the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament.

One contest that appears to be going ahead will be the rematch between Jose Torres and Sean Santella. The pair clashed at BRAVE CF 42 as part of the opening round of the flyweight tournament, with the bout ending in a majority draw.

BRAVE CF has been steadily building their roster, which now continues a number of exciting prospects, most notably Muhammad Mokaev. The upcoming series of events should serve as the perfect showcase for the talent that currently calls BRAVE CF home.

