BRAVE CF announces 1st Georgia Event This October

BRAVE Combat Federation, in partnership with Georgian Fighting Championship, will engage in a collaborative and historic expansion effort in the coming weeks. BRAVE CF: Georgia vs. The World will take place on Friday, October 3, with the card set to emanate from the Tbilisi New Sports Palace. That Brave and GFC collab will be positioned as the primary highlight of BRAVE’s International Combat Week.

Georgia will now become the 37th country to host a BRAVE card, and as the BRAVE Combat Federation president offered up his thoughts on this announcement, Mohammed Shahid stated:

“Georgia boasts one of the world’s richest combat sports traditions, and bringing BRAVE CF to Tbilisi marks a proud moment in the Year of BRAVE. No other organization has brought MMA to as many European nations as BRAVE CF, and we remain committed to connecting these markets to the sport’s global ecosystem. BRAVE CF: GEORGIA VS. THE WORLD represents a unique opportunity to showcase the nation’s top talent on the world stage while further accelerating the growth of MMA in the region and beyond.”

Georgian Fighting Championship’s president also offered up his thoughts on this new collaboration with BRAVE Combat Federation, as Giorgi Kabulashvili said:

“We are honored to host BRAVE CF in Tbilisi, and we’re also proud to see Georgian fighters showcased on the world stage. Georgia’s combat sports tradition is deeply rooted in our culture, and this event is another big step in growing MMA both locally and globally. GFC and BRAVE CF will not only highlight our athletes but also strengthen Georgia’s place in the international MMA community.”

BRAVE CF and the rise of Georgian MMA

Mixed martial arts in Georgia has been on fire in recent years, and this BRAVE foray will throw even more gasoline on this proverbial flame. Some Georgian alumni who have fought in the BRAVE cage, include names like reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria as well as Guram Kutateladze.

The promotion also has active contracted Georgian combatants like Rauli Tutarauli, Lasha Abramishvili, and Bidzina Gavashelishvili. Fight announcements and subsequent information regarding BRAVE CF: Georgia vs. The World will be revealed in the next few weeks.