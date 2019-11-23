BRAVE CF 30 Results: Loman Retains Bantamweight Strap

BRAVE CF 30 took place today (Sat. 23 November, 2019) inside the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Headlining the eleven-bout card was a BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title clash between defending champion Stephen Loman and Canada’s Louie Sanoudakis. In the co-main event Austria’s Dominik Schober and USA’s Phil Hawes met in a pivotal middleweight bout. The inaugural BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion will be crowned at BRAVE CF 31, and both Schober and Hawes came into this match up eager to to insert their names into the title picture. Check out LowKickMMA’s BRAVE CF 30 results below. Main Card:
- Stephen Loman def. Louie Sanoudakis via unanimous decision
- Phil Hawes def. Dominik Schober via RD1 submission
- Martin Hudson def. Bhabajeet Choudhury via RD1 submission
- Kantharaj Shankar Agasa def. Nawras Abzakh via unanimous decision
- Mohammad Farhad def. Kushal Vyas via RD1 TKO
Prelims:
- Todd Stoute def. Łukasz Parobiec via RD2 TKO
- Samin Kamal Beik def. Manjit Kolekar via RD2 TKO (Doctor stoppage)
- Enrico Cortese def. Jorick Montagnac via split decision
- Karolina Wójcik def. Maria Ribeiro via split decision
- Kuldeep Singh def. Shankar Mehra via RD1 TKO
- Satya Behuria def. Pmsdawgliana via RD1 submission
