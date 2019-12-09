BRAVE CF Announce First Show Of 2020 To Be Held In Slovenia

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF announced yesterday they would be holding their first show of the new year, BRAVE CF 34 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Sun. 19 January 2020.

This will be the first time that BRAVE CF has staged in an event in the central European country. The show is set to be a joint affair with BRAVE set to team up with local MMA promotion WFC (World Freefight Challenge).

The WFC, which has its headquarters in Slovenia, began operating in 2005 and has held events throughout Europe.

It is becoming a regular occurrence for BRAVE to team up with local MMA promotions. MMA in Europe is developing at a rapid rate, and it seems a wise move for BRAVE to find local partners, who can help the company’s entry into new territories.

KSW is packing out stadiums in Poland and recently held its first in Croatia, while Czech-Slovak promotion Oktagon MMA has successfully carved out a niche for itself that many promotions around the world would love to have.

When you add into the mix the upcoming legalization of MMA in France, you have a recipe for a boom period for the sport. Slovenia is not yet known as a hotbed of MMA talent, but BRAVE CF’s arrival could help change that.