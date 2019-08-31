BRAVE 25 Results: Silva Captures Lightweight Title

Spread the word!













BRAVE 25 went down today (Friday, August 30, 2019) inside the Arena Minas Tênis Clube, Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The ten-bout card was headlined by a BRAVE CF Lightweight title bout between defending champion Luan Santiago and Cleiton “Predator” Pereira da Silva.

In the co-main event, former BRAVE CF Bantamweight title challenger returned to the cage for the first time since his failed shot at winning the bantamweight strap.



Here is the complete list of results from BRAVE 25.

Main Card

Cleiton “Predator Silva def. Luan Santiago via RD1 submission (BRAVE CF Lightweight World Title)

Matheus Nicolau def.Felipe Efrain via unanimous decision (Bantamweight)

Mehdi Baghdad def. Erivan Pereira via split decision (Super Lightweight)

Leonardo Mafra def. Djamil Chan via unanimous decision (Super Lightweight)

Daniel Gaucho def. Bruno Assis via RD 1 KO (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Marcel Adur def. Marlon Derik via unanimous decision (Flyweight)

Rafael Marquezani def. Geraldo “Luan Santana” via RD1 TKO (Welterweight)

Caio Gregório def. Nkosi Ndebele via RD2 submission (Featherweight)

Flávio Queiroz def. Jean Felipe* via submission (Catchweight)

Alex Sandro “Canguru* def. Alessandro Gambulino via RD2 Doctor stoppage , eye injury(Catchweight)

*Didn’t make weight and will lose 20% of their purse





