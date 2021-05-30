Brandon Moreno has revealed he plans to be even “more aggressive” when he faces off against Deiveson Figueiredo for the second time at UFC 263 on June 12.

Moreno and Figueiredo put on an exciting, Fight of the Year candidate when they squared off at UFC 256 in December. The pair threw down for five rounds at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas before the judges scored the fight a majority draw and Figueiredo retained his 125lb strap.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Moreno says the luxury of a full camp and first-hand knowledge of his opponent will allow him to press the action throughout the fight.

“Right now my confidence is very, very high,” Moreno said. “I need to be smart, I understand he’s powerful, he’s real, he’s a real opponent, he’s a real fighter, that’s why he’s a champion. But my confidence is very high, I know I can make some really good damage in this next fight against him.

“I can be more aggressive because all my game plan in two weeks was like, be careful, take the time to see the counters, and take care of his power, and that’s it. Right now, I feel his power, I know I can support the damage and I can be more aggressive.”

Moreno is hoping to end Figueiredo’s title reign and their rivalry next month.

“In this kind of situation, the people maybe are waiting for a trilogy?” Moreno said. “But I need to finish this rivalry with this guy. I need to finish this guy. I want to be a champion. I’m working so hard. I’m young, I’m 27 years old, but I have 10 years like a professional, I have 15 years in this sport working so hard, I just dream all night of the belt around my waist. I just need to finish this guy.”

“If the fight is so hard and we go to the fourth, fifth round, but I get the knockout, obviously maybe the people want to see the third fight,” he continued. “But if I can finish this guy in the first one, in the second one, we can finish the rivalry right there.”

Do you think Brandon Moreno will become the flyweight champion by beating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263?