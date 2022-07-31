Brandon Moreno credits his daughter for his sportsmanship and decorum during his in-cage interview, “I had the opportunity to be a better example for her.”

Brandon Moreno would capture a piece of the UFC’s flyweight title after he captured the interim title, defeating Kia Kara-France by a third-round TKO in a battle of two of the UFC’s most beloved fighters.

This now will set up a fourth fight between Moreno and reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo who has been sidelined due to injury.

The pair have shared a heated rivalry and have produced some of the greatest battles the flyweight division has ever seen. Both Moreno and Figueiredo hold a win over one another with the first fight resulting in a draw.

Brandon Moreno Post-Fight Interview

During Moreno’s in-cage interview with Joe Rogan, Moreno would ask where Figueiredo was seated to face him, to which the Brazilian would enter the cage, brandishing his title in Moreno’s face.

Most fighters on the roster would be very angry that someone would jump in during their ‘moment’ after a win and which would undoubtedly end in a pushing match, but not ‘The Baby Assassin’.

Moreno in an act of pure class and sportsmanship would actually take the time to make amends with Figueiredo, crediting his daughter for the act.

“I was ready to throw against him in that moment, he was in Dallas two days ago, I saw him in the lobby in the hotel. Man, I was ready to take the mic and ‘let’s go motherf****r, let’s go for the fourth one’ but man everything I said was real.”

“My daughter, my other daughter Madison, she is eight years old she understands everything, or not but she will understand and I knew I had the opportunity to be a better example for her. I don’t want her dad doing stupid things on television, right?”

“So I took the spot to say, man, brother, I forgive you for everything and please forgive me if I did something bad against you and that’s it, but don’t be confused I wanna fight against you.”

