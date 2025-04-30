BKFC Reverses Decision to Sign Expelled UFC Fighter

ByCraig Pekios
BKFC Reverses Decision to Sign Expelled UFC Fighter

The BKFC quickly walked back an announcement that the promotion had signed embattled ex-UFC standout Jeff Molina.

On Tuesday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship posted on social media that they had inked a deal with Molina. 24 hours later, BKFC retracted its statement.

image 32

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature,” the promotion wrote on X. “We respect the ABC’s [Athletic Boxing Commission’s] current suspension and will honour their rules and suspensions.”

Molina, who went 3-0 inside the Octagon before being handed his release, was suspended for three years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in a betting scandal involving teammate Darrick Minner and former coach James Krause.

READ MORE:  “I Think It Was Trash' - Ian Machado Garry’s Latest Win Ripped to Shreds by Fellow UFC Welterweight
1af73382e9baa18c5232393eafd86361 1

Molina is Likely to compete in BKFC After Serving a three-year suspension

Weeks after the UFC established a rule banning all active fighters from betting on bouts, Molina placed a wager on Minner’s fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in November 2022. Minner failed to disclose a serious injury before the bout and lost the contest via TKO in the opening round.

Not long before the fight, sportsbooks detected unusual line movement with many bets being placed on Nuerdanbieke to win by knockout.

gettyimages 1439329033 612x612 3

Molina knew of Minner’s injury before placing his own bet on the bout, resulting in an immediate suspension from the UFC, followed by an official ban from the NSAC. Minner, 35, received a 29-month suspension for his part in the scandal.

READ MORE:  UFC Des Moines Loses Light Heavyweight Fight Due to Double Injury

Molina’s suspension expires on November 5, 2025.

gettyimages 1314248789 612x612 2

READ MORE:  Anxiety Struggles Sparked Amanda Nunes' UFC Comeback: 'Everything Started Getting Bad'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts