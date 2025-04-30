BKFC Reverses Decision to Sign Expelled UFC Fighter

The BKFC quickly walked back an announcement that the promotion had signed embattled ex-UFC standout Jeff Molina.

On Tuesday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship posted on social media that they had inked a deal with Molina. 24 hours later, BKFC retracted its statement.

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature,” the promotion wrote on X. “We respect the ABC’s [Athletic Boxing Commission’s] current suspension and will honour their rules and suspensions.”

Molina, who went 3-0 inside the Octagon before being handed his release, was suspended for three years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in a betting scandal involving teammate Darrick Minner and former coach James Krause.

Molina is Likely to compete in BKFC After Serving a three-year suspension

Weeks after the UFC established a rule banning all active fighters from betting on bouts, Molina placed a wager on Minner’s fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in November 2022. Minner failed to disclose a serious injury before the bout and lost the contest via TKO in the opening round.

Not long before the fight, sportsbooks detected unusual line movement with many bets being placed on Nuerdanbieke to win by knockout.

Molina knew of Minner’s injury before placing his own bet on the bout, resulting in an immediate suspension from the UFC, followed by an official ban from the NSAC. Minner, 35, received a 29-month suspension for his part in the scandal.

Molina’s suspension expires on November 5, 2025.