BKFC announces Trout vs. Palomino 2 for Big Title Tournament

BKFC continues to add to its history at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, with a massive matchup. This will transpire on Friday, December 5th, with a sequel clash between Austin Trout and Luis Palomino. Their first fight was for welterweight gold, and this second meeting will have meaningful championship stakes in another weight division. Austin Trout is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in BKFC and the former BKFC welterweight champ is now building on a path to become a two-division titleholder in the promotion.

Austin Trout captured that welterweight belt from Luis Palomino himself with Trout looking to accomplish a feat that Palomino was the first to accomplish. The first two division champion in BKFC history, Luis Palomino, looks to now tie up his series with Trout and advance in the BKFC lightweight title tournament. This is a semi-final clash with Trout looking to now capture the 155-pound strap in a bout that will broadcast internationally on DAZN.

Austin Trout has secured his name in the annals of combat sports as a two-sport world champion with belts in both bare-knuckle and gloved boxing. A fourth-round finish of ex-UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez at KnuckleMania III began his journey in the world of gloveless combat. Trout then snared the belt from Luis Palomino at BKFC 57. ‘No Doubt’ won the gold over Palomino when the latter was regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Trout has since notched title defenses over Rico Franco at BKFC on DAZN 1 and Carlos Trinidad-Snake at BKFC 71. He did this before vacating the 165-pound crown with Austin Trout now seeking BKFC lightweight title accolades.

BKFC Trout vs. Palomino 2 fight overview

Luis Palomino is a staple of the Hard Rock Live, having had his last five fights inside the Hollywood, Florida venue. Palomino’s first title win transpired in a clash with Isaac Vallie-Flagg at BKFC 11, where the former emerged as the BKFC lightweight world champion. Palomino would go on a historic run with the 155-pound strap as he went on to author multiple title defenses. This came against Jim Alers at BKFC 14, former BKB champ Tyler Goodjohn at BKFC 18, former BKFC featherweight champ Dat Nguyen at BKFC 22, as well as Martin Brown at KnuckleMania II.

He would then secure two division champ status in the company as Palomino moved up to welterweight. Luis Palomino would earn his second bare-knuckle win over Elvin Brito, and this time, he became the welterweight kingpin at BKFC 26. Palomino would concurrently hold those straps and went on to defeat Tom Shoaff at BKFC 34 as well as James Lilley at BKFC 45 to record a pair of lightweight title defenses.

BKFC 57 marks Palomino’s lone loss in bare knuckle, which presumably gives him a lot of hunger to tie up this series with the crafty pugilist. ‘Baboon’ returned to winning ways against Howard Davis as Palomino put together another masterclass effort at BKFC 70.