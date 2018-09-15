Betting Odds For UFC Moscow: Surprise Name Favored

The final UFC Moscow betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, September 15, 2018) from the Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 2 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will also air on UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will headline this show while Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest will co-headline.

Rounding out this four bout card is Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight tilt and Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko in a welterweight bout. C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner of the preliminary card.

According to oddsmakers, Hunt is a -185 favorite over Oleinik, who is a +155 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Blachowicz being a +110 underdog against Krylov, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 2 p.m. ET)



Mark Hunt (-185) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+155)

Nikita Krylov (-120) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+110)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (-130) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+110)

Alexey Kunchenko (-475) vs. Thiago Alves (+380)



Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 a.m. ET)



Khalid Murtazaliev (-155) vs. CB Dollaway (+135)

Petr Yan (-800) vs. Jin Soo Son (+550)

Rustam Khabilov (-700) vs. Kajan Johnson (+500)

Mairbek Taisumov (-450) vs. Des Green (+360)

Magomed Ankalaev (-440) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+350)

Jordan Johnson (-260) vs. Adam Yandiev (+220)

Ramazan Emeev (-500) vs. Stefan Sekulic (+400)

Merab Dvalishvili (-525) vs. Terrion Ware (+415)