Betting Odds For UFC Argentina: Is Santiago Ponzinibbio Favored Over Neil Magny?

The final UFC Argentina betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight bout will headline this event. Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout, Cezar Ferreira vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout, Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, and Poliana Botelho vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout.

UFC Argentina Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, Ponzinibbio is a -280 favorite over Magny, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a +175 underdog against Lamas, who is a -210 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Neil Magny (+240)

Ricardo Lamas (-210) vs. Darren Elkins (+175)

Khalil Rountree (-230) vs. Johnny Walker (+190)

Cezar Ferreira (-185) vs. Ian Heinisch (+160)

Marlon Vera (-325) vs. Guido Cannetti (+265)

Poliana Botelho (-155) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+135)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Michel Prazeres (-190) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (+165)

Alexandre Pantoja (-360) vs. Yuta Sasaki (+300)

Humberto Bandenay (-260) vs. Austin Arnett (+220)

Laureano Staropoli (-115) vs. Hector Aldana (-105)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7:00 p.m. ET)



Jesus Pinedo (-195) vs. Devin Powell (+168)

Nad Narimani (-320) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+260)