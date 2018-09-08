Betting Odds For UFC 228: Extremely Close Call In Headliner

The final UFC 228 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 228 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 8, 2018) from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight was supposed to be the co-main event but that fight got nixed after Montaño was hospitalized.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson in a bantamweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

According to oddsmakers, Till is a -115 favorite over Woodley, who is a -105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kowalkiewicz being a +340 underdog against Andrade, who is a -425 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Darren Till (-115) vs. Tyron Woodley (-105)

Jessica Andrade (-425) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+340)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (-1175) vs. Brandon Davis (+650)

Jimmie Rivera (-150) vs. John Dodson (+130)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-145) vs. Niko Price (+125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)



Tatiana Suarez (-550) vs. Carla Esparza (+425)

Aljamain Sterling (-135) vs. Cody Stamann (+115)

Charles Byrd (-225) vs. Darren Stewart (+185)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)



Craig White (-230) vs. Diego Sanchez (+190)

Alex White (-140) vs. Jim Miller (+120)

Irene Aldana (-125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (+105)

Jarred Brooks (-350) vs. Roberto Sanchez (+260)

Geoff Neal (-175) vs. Frank Camacho (+155)