Betting Odds For UFC 228: Extremely Close Call In Headliner

The final UFC 228 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC 228 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 8, 2018) from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.
Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight was supposed to be the co-main event but that fight got nixed after Montaño was hospitalized.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson in a bantamweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.
According to oddsmakers, Till is a -115 favorite over Woodley, who is a -105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Kowalkiewicz being a +340 underdog against Andrade, who is a -425 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)
Darren Till (-115) vs. Tyron Woodley (-105)
Jessica Andrade (-425) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+340)
Zabit Magomedsharipov (-1175) vs. Brandon Davis (+650)
Jimmie Rivera (-150) vs. John Dodson (+130)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (-145) vs. Niko Price (+125)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)
Tatiana Suarez (-550) vs. Carla Esparza (+425)
Aljamain Sterling (-135) vs. Cody Stamann (+115)
Charles Byrd (-225) vs. Darren Stewart (+185)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)
Craig White (-230) vs. Diego Sanchez (+190)
Alex White (-140) vs. Jim Miller (+120)
Irene Aldana (-125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (+105)
Jarred Brooks (-350) vs. Roberto Sanchez (+260)
Geoff Neal (-175) vs. Frank Camacho (+155)