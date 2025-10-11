Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot in Brazil. His original opponent, Rafael Fiziev, pulled out due to injury, so Mateusz Gamrot will be stepping in on relatively short notice. This comes only four months after Oliveira suffered a vicious knockout loss to current lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Oliveira is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion’s history, and he has the stats to back it up: the most finishes, post-fight bonuses, and submissions in UFC history.

It’s not unusual for the UFC to post videos to its YouTube channel in preparation for an upcoming fight card or to promote a specific athlete. However, the UFC has just released two hours and fifty-six minutes of pure “Do Bronx” action. Charles Oliveira may be one of the few fighters on the roster who can carry a highlight reel that pushes the three-hour mark. For anyone needing an education on who this man is, the UFC just posted the textbook.

A Decade of Greatness: The Evolution of Charles Oliveira

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Michael Chandler of the United States of America and Charles Oliveira of Brazil grapple on the ground in a lightweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Starting during his featherweight run, the video features bouts most casual fans may not remember, such as Charles’s 41-second first-round submission of Darren “The Damage” Elkins or his 2014 decision win over knockout artist Jeremy Stephens. It also includes his fight with Hall of Famer Clay Guida. Charles has faced the who’s who of the sport, across multiple eras.

For a fighter who is still relevant and headlining events today, having highlight videos that include pre-Reebok ads on the fight shorts is rare in this day and age. A decade of work is on display, showing Charles Oliveira’s evolution as a martial artist – his confidence eventually matching his skill, his striking catching up with his elite ground game, all while climbing the road to a world title.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The Charles Oliveira “Best Of” marathon is now available for public viewing on YouTube, a fitting tribute to a fighter whose journey defines perseverance, transformation, and pure entertainment.