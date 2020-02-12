Ben Saunders, Junior Albini Among 8 Cut Released By UFC

Spread the word!













The UFC has parted ways with a couple of fighters.

In an effort to trim its massive roster, the Las Vegas-based promotion has either released or chosen not to re-sign eight fighters as per MMA Junkie.

The most notable name is welterweight Ben Saunders. Competing in his second stint with the UFC, Saunders has had a poor string of results having lost his last four outings, including six of his last seven. His most recent setback came in a knockout defeat to welterweight veteran Matt Brown at UFC 245 in December.

Another name no longer in the UFC is Brazilian heavyweight Junior Albini. Although he debuted in the promotion with a TKO win over Timoth Johnson back in 2017, he has gone on to lose his next four. His most recent defeat was a TKO by Maurice Greene last summer.

He already has his next fight booked, however.

Junior Albini got his first fight booked since his release from the UFC. He is fighting Dritan Barjamaj at #SBC27 in Vrbas, Serbia on March 14th. pic.twitter.com/BQH97AJoRf — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 31, 2020

Other names released include bantamweight Brandon Davis; welterweight Nathan Coy; bantamweight Jin Soo Son; heavyweight Daniel Spitz; women’s flyweight Kalindra Faria; and bantamweight Grigorii Popov.

Do any of these releases shock you?