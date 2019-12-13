Ben Askren Takes Aim At Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

Spread the word!













Ben Askren may be retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but that won’t stop “Funky” from taking shots at fighters on social media.

Askren recently took to Twitter to take aim at UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who challenges Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound title in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Here’s what Askren had to say.

“Yesterday Colby copied Lloyd Christmas outfit. Today he matched his intellect”

Yesterday Colby copied Lloyd Christmas outfit. Today he matched his intellect https://t.co/7WYetF4hWu — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 13, 2019

Askren recently called it a career after suffering the first and only two losses of his MMA career. He was knocked out in five seconds, the fastest finish in UFC history, by Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. Then, Askren was submitted by Demian Maia in Singapore just a few months later. Askren’s back-to-back losses, along with the need for a major hip surgery, led “Funky” to opt to retire from MMA competition in mid-November.

“It’s fairy obvious what I’m going to say. I’m retired from the sport of mixed martial arts and frankly, I’m retired from everything,” Askren said. “I was thinking about it when we had last talked. I’ve been having hip problems and I finally had this discussion with my doctor … and I need a hip replacement.

“That’s it for me. I’ve been thinking about this for a week and what I was going to say. Really happy to have been filled with gratitude for how great of a career I’ve been able to have even though obviously in the end, it didn’t go my way.”

What do you think about Askren going after Covington ahead of UFC 245?