Bellator Fighter Isaiah Chapman Shot Dead At 30

Bellator bantamweight fighter Isaiah Chapman died on Tuesday evening after being shot multiple times outside his home in Akron, Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal citing Akron police Lt. Michael Miller, reported officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 9:30 pm local time. “He said officers found a 30-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. Miller said the man was transported and later pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital.”

Since the report’s members of Chapman’s family have taken to social media to confirm the news of the shooting and his passing. Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou also confirmed the news and posted a tribute to the fighter on Twitter.

RIP Isaiah Chapman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oIiqldqVU — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) April 8, 2020

According to Tapology Chapman had an MMA record of 9-4. He last fought at Bellator 232 in October of last year, losing via first-round submission to Patchy Mix. The fight was his promotional debut and came off the back of a three-fight winning streak with Honor FC.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help towards funeral costs. So far it has reached more than half it’s $10,000 goal any additional money raised will go to the family and will help with other expenses.

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our condolences to the family and friends of Isaiah Chapman at this difficult time.