Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho goes down tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 12) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Headlining the event is a clash between Bellator’s featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Pedro Carvalho. The fight makes up one of the quarter-finals in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. 

The evening’s co-main event is a welterweight contest featuring Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley. A fight between Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel kicks off the three-fight main card, with their featherweight contest is also part of the Grand Prix.

Here are the official weigh-in results.

Main Card:

CBS Sports Network | DAZN 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

  • Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Title Main Event: Patricio Freire (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Yaroslav Amosov (170.5) vs. Logan Storley (170)
  • Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Daniel Weichel (143.8) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145)

Preliminary Card:

CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | DAZN

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

  • Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. John de Jesus (145)
  • Strawweight Bout: Keri Taylor Melendez (116.2)* vs. Emilee King (115)
  • 1 Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Varga (145.8) vs. Brandon Phillips (150)*
  • Lightweight Bout: Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (135.4)
  • Featherweight Bout: Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)
  • Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (170.5) vs. Pat Casey (170.8)
  • Welterweight Bout: Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

*Fighter missed weight.

1Bout removed from card due to fighter missing weight.

