Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho goes down tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 12) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Headlining the event is a clash between Bellator’s featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Pedro Carvalho. The fight makes up one of the quarter-finals in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

The evening’s co-main event is a welterweight contest featuring Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley. A fight between Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel kicks off the three-fight main card, with their featherweight contest is also part of the Grand Prix.

Here are the official weigh-in results.

Main Card:

CBS Sports Network | DAZN 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Title Main Event: Patricio Freire (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)

Patricio Freire (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5) Welterweight Co-Main Event: Yaroslav Amosov (170.5) vs. Logan Storley (170)

(170.5) vs. Logan Storley (170) Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Daniel Weichel (143.8) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145)

Preliminary Card:

CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | DAZN

4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. John de Jesus (145)

Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. John de Jesus (145) Strawweight Bout: Keri Taylor Melendez (116.2)* vs. Emilee King (115)

Keri Taylor Melendez (116.2)* vs. Emilee King (115) 1 Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Varga (145.8) vs. Brandon Phillips (150)*

Gabriel Varga (145.8) vs. Brandon Phillips (150)* Lightweight Bout: Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)

Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2) Bantamweight Bout: Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (135.4)

Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (135.4) Featherweight Bout: Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)

Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145) Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (170.5) vs. Pat Casey (170.8)

Roman Faraldo (170.5) vs. Pat Casey (170.8) Welterweight Bout: Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

*Fighter missed weight.

1Bout removed from card due to fighter missing weight.