Bellator 238 Medical Suspensions: Cris Cyborg Gets Minimum Sit

We’ve seen the Bellator 238 salaries, but now we have the Bellator 238 medical suspensions to pass along.

This past weekend’s (Sat. January 25, 2020) event took place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event of the evening, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg put Julia Budd away in the fourth round to take Bellator’s women’s 145-pound title. Cyborg has received a mandatory seven-day suspension for the win. As for Budd, she has been suspended for 45 days, with 30 days of no contact for her TKO loss.

You can check out the full Bellator 238 medical suspensions list, courtesy of MMA Fighting, below.

Bellator 238 Medical Suspensions

Cris Cyborg: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Julia Budd: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Darrion Caldwell: suspended mandatory seven days.

Adam Borics: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Juan Archuleta: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of right shoulder/left hand; mandatory seven-day suspension.

Henry Corrales: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Sergio Pettis: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alfred Khashakyan: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

Raymond Daniels: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jason King: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Emilee King: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ava Knight: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Tony Bartovich: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jarrett Connor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricardo Seixas: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dominic Clark: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Joshua Jones: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by oral surgeon for possible jaw fracture; mandatory seven-day suspension.

Aaron Pico: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Daniel Carey: suspended for 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for lower lip laceration; suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

AJ Agazarm: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Adel Altamimi: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of right/left hand; suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Jay Jay Wilson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Mario Navarro: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Curtis Millender: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Moses Murrietta: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Anthony Taylor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Chris Avila: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Miguel Jacob: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of left thumb, also needs ophthalmologist clearance; mandatory seven-day suspension.

David Pacheco: suspended for 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for right eye/left cheek laceration; suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of left foot

What do you make of the Bellator 238 medical suspension?