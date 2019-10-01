Bellator 228 Salaries: Patricio Freire Leads The Way

Spread the word!













The Bellator 228 salaries have been released from this past weekend’s event in Inglewood, California.

In the main event of the night, Gegard Mousasi topped Lyoto Machida in middleweight action. Also, Patricio Freire retained his featherweight championship in the opening round of the 145-pound Grand Prix tournament. He bested Juan Archuleta after five rounds of fighting.

You can check out the full Bellator 228 salaries below via MMA Fighting.

Bellator 228 Salaries

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Lyoto Machida ($150,000)

Patricio Freire ($200,000 + no win bonus = $200,000) def. Juan Archuleta ($75,000)

A.J. McKee ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Georgi Karakhanyan ($30,000)

Darrion Caldwell ($125,000 + no win bonus = $125,000) def. Henry Corrales ($30,000)

Daniel Weichel ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Saul Rogers ($20,000)

Prelims

A.J. Agazarm ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jonathan Quiroz ($2,000)

Ava Knight ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Shannon Goughary ($3,000)

Antonio McKee ($25,000 + no win bonus = $25,000) def. William Sriyapai ($5,000)

Johnny Cisneros ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Mike Jasper ($10,000)

Leandro Higo ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Shawn Bunch ($13,000)

Weber Almeida ($6,000 + $6,000 win bonus = $12,000) def. Castle Williams ($2,000)

James Barnes ($2,250 + $2,250 win bonus = $4,500) def. David Duran ($2,250)

Joshua Jones ($2,000 + $2,000 win bonus = $4,000) def. Dominic Clark ($2,000)

Adrian Najera ($1,200 + $1,200 win bonus = $2,400) def. Jason Edwards ($1,200)

Benji Gomez ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Jonathan Santa Maria ($2,000)

Ozzy Diaz ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Andre Walker ($1,500)

Ian Butler ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Emilio Williams ($1,200)

What do you make of the Bellator 228 salaries? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!