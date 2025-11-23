Belal Muhammad releases statement following UFC Qatar defeat

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has released a statement in the wake of his defeat at UFC Qatar.

Last night, Belal Muhammad fell to a second straight defeat as he lost via unanimous decision to Ian Machado Garry. While he certainly had his moments on the feet, he wasn’t able to implement his wrestling in the way he probably would have imagined. The Irishman was able to get off the better shots and control the fight, and as a result, Belal was left staring at yet another loss.

Nobody can deny that Belal Muhammad has an impressive body of work. His run to the title alone was noteworthy, especially given all the setbacks he had been through in his career up to that point. With that being said, he is now in a difficult position, which was already bad enough when he was beaten for the belt by Jack Della Maddalena earlier this year.

In a post on Instagram, Belal Muhammad released a short statement, and he certainly seems to be in good spirits, all things considered.

Belal Muhammad issues statement after bloody #UFCQatar loss https://t.co/w4QIvsvhNY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 23, 2025

Belal Muhammad releases statement after UFC Qatar defeat

“We couldn’t get it done Thankyou Doha for the memories Thankyou to my team and family and friends that are with me no matter what and Thankyou to anyone that’s with me ..Alhamdillah for everything I’m blessed to be here …we have work to do”

In terms of what comes next for Belal, it’s hard to say. He has the kind of fighting spirit that implies he will continue to battle on, but in equal measure, a loss to someone like Ian Machado Garry could tell us whereabouts he’s at right now in his career. He can say he held the world title which is a great thing to have on his resume, especially when you consider how many people doubted him.

Still, Muhammad himself will be able to see how many killers there are in the top 15 of the division right now. Just last weekend, we saw Michael Morales tear through Sean Brady with Carlos Prates also managing to knock out Leon Edwards, someone who Belal could only beat via decision.

It doesn’t seem like he’s going to be retiring anytime soon. Alas, at the age of 37, his best years in the cage may be behind him – and that’s okay.