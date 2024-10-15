Belal Muhammad Is Not Afraid of Undefeated Finisher Shavkat Rakhmonov: ‘It Really Doesn’t Scare Us’

Belal Muhammad is not afraid of Shavkat Rakhmonov. At least, that’s what his coach says.

After bringing the UFC welterweight title home to Chicago following a dominant decision victory over Leon Edwards in Manchester, ‘Remember The Name’ is set to put his gold up for grabs against one of the most dangerous fighters in the division at UFC 310 on Saturday, December 7.

Rakhmonov goes into his first title opportunity with an impressive 18-0 record. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that ‘Nomad’ has finished every man that’s been put in front of him, including six-straight wins under the UFC banner.

Belal Muhammad’s coach is excited to crack rakhmonov’s code

Rakhmonov’s reputation undoubtedly precedes him, but Muhammad’s coach, Mike Valle, says that neither he nor the champ is afraid of stepping inside the Octagon with the fast-rising fan favorite.

“It’s a great challenge,” Valle told MMA Junkie. “It’s a great code to crack. I can’t wait for it. There’s all this hype behind him and he’s a great guy. He’s a great fighter, too. Belal is unreal, too. He’s the best in the world at fighting. “And he’s the best in the world at going back, going sideways, putting pressure, not going to the ground. So it doesn’t matter where the fight may take place. He’s willing to go forward, go back, go to the side, fight on top, fight behind. It really doesn’t scare us. Whatever it is, let’s go” (h/t BJPenn.com).

In his last three outings, Rakhmonov has earned wins against welterweight staples Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Muhammad rides into ‘Sin City’ sitting on a 10-fight win streak that dates back to a win against Curtis Millender in April 2019.