Belal Muhammad Drops Bombshell: Accuses Ian Machado Garry of Using Eye Poke to Steal the Win

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad says Ian Machado Garry poking him in the eye was a strategic move.

Muhammad, who locked horns with Garry last month at UFC Qatar, could not return to winning ways in the three-round co-main event. ‘The Future’ controlled the pace from the first bell, stuffing every takedown and maintaining the ideal distance. He also utilized his reach to his advantage and pieced up Muhammad’s lead calf. After fifteen minutes, Garry cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Recently, while praising the Irishman’s fighting IQ, ‘Remember the Name’ alleged that the Dubliner intentionally poked him in the eye three times to win the bout.

The 37-year-old seconds that new rules must be imposed for eye pokes, and there have to be point deductions. He said:

“I got poked in the eye 3 times. I said Ian was very smart at figuring out ways to win fights. He understood poking in the eye was gonna win the fight. Especially when you do it early and don’t get points taken away from you. The rules need to be changed. There needs to be repercussions.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments below:

Belal Muhammad Admits Key Mistakes Against Ian Machado Garry

In the clip posted above, Belal Muhammad talked about the mistakes he made at UFC Qatar. He also revealed that he desired a five-round bout against Ian Machado Garry. However, as it was a three-rounder, Muhammad believes he picked up momentum in the last frame, and it was too late.

‘Remember the Name’ wants to learn how to make the most from the first round. He said