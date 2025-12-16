Belal Muhammad Accuses Islam Makhachev’s Team of ‘Planting the Seed’ for Easier Kamaru Usman Matchup

Like many, Belal Muhammad too considers Kamaru Usman an easier matchup for champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev moved up to the welterweight division earlier this year after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Muhammad at UFC 315.

In pursuit of two-division glory, the Russian fighter locked horns with ‘JDM’ at UFC 322, dethroning the Australian by controlling the majority of the bout, cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

Makhachev wants to fight former champion Kamaru Usman next. Even both fighters’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz, wants to make this fight happen next year. However, with a stacked division, giving a title shot to Usman, who has won just 1 out of his last four fights, is controversial, despite his past glory.

Muhammad thinks Michael Morales, who most recently secured a Round 1 TKO win over Sean Brady, the same night Makhachev became a two-division champion, should be the next 170-pound title challenger. ‘Remember the Name,’ said:

“Michael Morales for sure has earned it. We see Islam planting the seeds of Usman being the next guy. Obviously, they have the same manager. Do I think Usman is an easier matchup for him? Of course. The guy fought one time in three years, and he’s 1-3. I’m still ahead of you. Even though I lost my last two fights, I’m still 2-2.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev considers fight with Kamaru Usman the toughest

Islam Makhachev thinks Kamaru Usman is his hardest challenge, and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ can breeze through all the top contenders, including Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, among others.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, he said:

“The media doesn’t believe in this fight, but in my opinion, Usman would steamroll through each of these up-and-comers like Morales, Prates… Those guys haven’t been checked yet. I think Usman would be the hardest fight for me.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Alongside Morales, Prates, and Shavkat Rakhmovov, Ian Machado Garry also has Makhachev in his crosshairs. Garry has racked up wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad in 2025 and is now the No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight.