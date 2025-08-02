Austin Bashi Chokes Out John Yannis in Opening Round – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Austin Bashi climbed back into the win column at UFC Vegas 108, scoring a dominant first-round finish against John Yannis.

After landing some solid strikes on the feet, Bashi quickly changed levels, taking Yannis down to the mat with little resistance. Once there, Bashi went to work, softening up his opponent with some stiff shots and fishing for a rear-naked choke.

Before long, Bashi was able to cinch his right arm under Yannis’ chin, locking in a choke that forced Yannis to tap out just before the four-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Austin Bashi def. John Yannis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis at UFC Vegas 108:

Le premier finish de la soirée est spectaculaire🔥

Austin Bashi s'impose par soumission au premier round



📺 Regardez les prelims de l’#UFCVegas108 EN DIRECT sur UFC Fight Pass pic.twitter.com/sGed8SjWj2 — UFC France (@UFCFRA) August 2, 2025