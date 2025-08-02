Austin Bashi Chokes Out John Yannis in Opening Round – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Austin Bashi Chokes Out John Yannis in Opening Round - UFC Vegas 108 Highlights

Austin Bashi climbed back into the win column at UFC Vegas 108, scoring a dominant first-round finish against John Yannis.

After landing some solid strikes on the feet, Bashi quickly changed levels, taking Yannis down to the mat with little resistance. Once there, Bashi went to work, softening up his opponent with some stiff shots and fishing for a rear-naked choke.

gettyimages 2228247659 612x612 1

Before long, Bashi was able to cinch his right arm under Yannis’ chin, locking in a choke that forced Yannis to tap out just before the four-minute mark of the opening round.

gettyimages 2228247720 612x612 1
gettyimages 2228247770 612x612 1

Official Result: Austin Bashi def. John Yannis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Piera Rodriguez Scores Close Split Decision Win Over Ketlen Souza - UFC Vegas 108 Highlights
gettyimages 2228247777 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis at UFC Vegas 108:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts