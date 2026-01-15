Arman Tsarukyan’s Career Has Been Stalled Due to Upsetting Dana White, UFC Lightweight Explains

Arman Tsarukyan’s career momentum has seemingly been slowed following issues with Dana White, at least according to a fellow UFC lightweight.

Many believed Tsarukyan had solidified his status as the lightweight division’s top contender after delivering a dominant submission win against Dan Hooker at UFC Doha in November. That win seemed to place him squarely on the fast track to a title opportunity.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN SUBMITS DAN HOOKER IN ROUND 2 👏 #UFCQATAR pic.twitter.com/0FVqeeTuWm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2025

However, despite the momentum from that performance, “Ahalkalakets” has since run into a frustrating standstill, finding it difficult to convince the UFC that he should be next in line for a championship fight.

After reigning champion Ilia Topuria announced he would be taking a hiatus due to personal reasons, the UFC swiftly booked an interim title fight. The promotion paired former title challenger Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett to headline UFC 324, snubbing Tsarukyan.

UFC CEO Dana White has been firm in his stance that Arman Tsarukyan must work his way back into title contention, pointing out that he previously missed a championship opportunity against then-titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025 after pulling out during fight week because of an alleged back injury.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia reacts after a submission victory against Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Mauricio Ruffy Suggests Arman Tsarukyan’s Fallout With Dana White Is Holding Him Back

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mauricio Ruffy shared his take on the current state of the UFC lightweight division. Ruffy predicted that Justin Gaethje would defeat Paddy Pimblett to capture the interim title, potentially setting up a clash with Arman Tsarukyan.

However, he added that Tsarukyan is unlikely to receive the next title opportunity, suggesting that “Ahalkalakets” has seemingly fallen out of favor with UFC CEO Dana White for reasons that have not been made public.

“I think Gaethje will be the interim champion, it’s a very fun fight,” Ruffy said. “They both bring a lot of happiness and a lot of emotion into the cage. If Gaethje wins, maybe he fights Arman, but Arman has been stepping on the ball with Dana White, and Dana seems a bit upset. Maybe it will be Topuria — I want to see Topuria versus Gaethje.