Arman Tsarukyan Lays Out His 2026 Plans

Arman Tsarukyan has once more expressed a desire to fight for the BMF title. Tsarukyan, after being denied an undisputed title shot for various reasons, had earlier wanted to fight BMF champion Max Holloway. However, the promotion denied him that, too, by announcing a rematch between Holloway and Charles Oliveira, with the BMF belt on the line to headline UFC 326.

Ahalkalakets’ recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about his plans for this year. If lightweight champion Ilia Topuria returns in the summer, Tsarukyan will have to wait for another undisputed title shot, as the soon-to-be-crowned interim 155-pound champion at UFC 324 will face Topuria to unify the belts.

In the meantime, the Armenian does not want to wait and would like to face the winner of the UFC 326 BMF title fight. Tsarukyan also took a dig at ‘El Matador’ for inactivity. He said:

“Ilia, he fights once a year. Maybe he defends his title in June, and then he says, ‘Okay, I’ll fight next year in June.’ And then what can I do? I’m not that young to wait a lot. If they give me the BMF title, it would be great too.”

Arman Tsarukyan does not take grappling bouts seriously

Arman Tsarukyan has kept himself busy outside the octagon. Most recently, ‘Ahalkalakets’ made his freestyle wrestling debut at RAF05, securing a tech fall against Lance Palmer.

In the same sit-down posted above, Ariel Helwani asked Tsarukyan if he takes these grappling matches as seriously as UFC fights, and the 29-year-old revealed that he does not. For him, grappling bouts are like training sessions, and he goes out there to have fun.

“It’s like a training session because I don’t cut weight. If I lose, I don’t care; it’s not my sport. But in the UFC I’m locked in for two months and think about the fight all day, because that’s the sport I love and my goal is to be a UFC champion.”

