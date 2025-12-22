Arman Tsarukyan TORCHES Ilia Topuria: “You’re a Joke, El Panocha”

Arman Tsarukyan has responded to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments. For context, Topuria recently appeared in an interview with @eldoberdanMMA during which he took shots at ‘Ahalkalakets,’ among others. El Matador’ highlighted Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 pullout.

Earlier this year, the Armenian fighter was slated to meet then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch. However, Tsarukyan withdrew from the title bout in the final hours because of a back injury.

After this pullout, to get back in the good graces of the promotion and secure another title opportunity, ‘Ahalkalakets’ made weight for UFC 317 and served as backup, submitted Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, and now wants to serve as backup for the UFC 324 headliner in which Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will fight for the interim lightweight championship.

During the interview mentioned above, Topuria questioned Tsarukyan’s relationship with the UFC and quipped:

“He’s had his chance to fight for the title, and he pulled out. Maybe he had to change his underwear after making that decision… What he doesn’t understand is that people are investing money to promote him. So when you see someone you’re supporting, you’re investing money in, and they give you that in return… would you keep supporting them? Well, that’s exactly what [the UFC] is doing. They sat at a table, and you know what they said? “F*ck Arman”. So, Arman, from here, go f*ck yourself.”

Arman Tsarukyan responds to ‘El Matador’

Arman Tsarukyan responded to Ilia Topuria’s criticism by pointing out that ‘El Matador’ has time to do interviews even though he has taken a break from the octagon due to personal issues.

Check out Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

You’re a joke El Panocha 🐱 https://t.co/YFDJRRC7t2 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) December 22, 2025

Topuria also took fiery digs at Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Responding to that, earlier today, the Russian fighter’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, suggested that the promotion should not give him a free pass while he chooses not to fight.

Topuria’s hiatus is not because of injury or illness. Hence, some feel he needs to be stripped because of inactivity, and the Gaethje vs. Pimblett bout should be upgraded from an interim title bout to an undisputed one.