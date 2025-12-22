Ali Abdelaziz Questions Respect Being Given to Ilia Topuria After Unprovoked Digs at Khabib, Islam & Arman

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments. Topuria has taken a break from fighting due to personal reasons and is expected to enter the octagon after the first quarter of 2026.

In his absence, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will lock horns at UFC 324 with the interim 155-pound championship up for grabs. However, since Topuria’s reason not to compete is not because of an injury or illness, there have been debates about stripping him of the lightweight title.

Topuria recently appeared in an interview with Eldoberdan MMA. During the sitdown, he took shots at Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Arman Tsarukyan.

Topuria alleged that Makhachev doesn’t want to fight him, and the Russian has never faced any opponent like the Georgian-Spaniard. Topuria added that he will put the P4P king to sleep, but can also submit him in front of ‘The Eagle’ and then step on Nurmagomedov’s head.

“I consider my strong point to be the ground, but lately I’ve accepted that it is not what the public wants to see, although with Islam, perhaps it is something that the public wants to see. To dominate him standing up, to give him three or four punches in the spot where I have to hit him, and then to submit him in front of Khabib and if he wants to pass, I’ll gladly step on his head too.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

😨 Ilia Topuria says that he will submit Islam Makhachev in front of Khabib and will STEP ON KHABIB’S HEAD:



“…then I’ll submit him in front of Khabib and if he wants to pass, I’ll gladly step on his head too."



via @eldoberdanMMA/@RedCorner_MMA pic.twitter.com/p6bnH9qbgY — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 21, 2025

About Tsrarukyan, ‘El Matador’ quipped:

“He’s had his chance to fight for the title, and he pulled out. Maybe he had to change his underwear after making that decision…They sat at a table, and you know what they said? “F*ck Arman”. So, Arman, from here, go f*ck yourself.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments about Arman Tsarukyan below:

Ilia Topuria went OFF on Arman Tsarukyan and tells him to "f*ck himself" 😳



"He's had his chance to fight for the title and he pulled out. Maybe he had to change his underwear after making that decision…



What he doesn't understand is that people are investing money to promote… pic.twitter.com/yN6Poavtal — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 21, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz on Ilia Topuria’s recent comments

Ilia Topuria’s recent remarks were not taken lightly by Ali Abdelaziz. The MMA manager responded by posting on X that the MMA community and fans should not give Topuria a pass for not even fighting amid personal issues.

“I’m a little bit confused. Everybody is giving this guy space and respect to resolve his family problems. And should be. But when he came out talking about Khabib, Islam, and Arman, for no reason. And he’s not even fighting. I’m not sure if people should give him a pass anymore.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below: