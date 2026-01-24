Arman Tsarukyan STUNNED After Finding Out Nina-Marie Daniele’s Age

After being denied a title shot in 2026, Arman Tsarukyan has been on a PR run, making appearances across a wide range of platforms. He’s already popped up on podcasts and streams with Adin Ross, N3on, Demetrious Johnson, Complex News, The MMA Guru, and many more.

Yesterday, Arman Tsarukyan was present in Nina-Marie Daniele’s livestream on KICK. During the stream, while they were in the backseat of a car, ‘Ahalkalakets’ asked Daniele about her age, to which she replied:

“I’m old. I’m 37.”

Tsarukyan was super surprised after learning that Nina-Marie Daniele is 37 years old. He thought the MMA interviewer was 26-27. Now, after finding out her true age, he remarked:

“Are you serious, 37? No, really? You’re like my sugar mommy.”

Arman Tsarukyan asks Nina Drama her age on stream 🤣



🎥 @ninamariedaniele Kick Stream#ufc #armantsarukyan #mma pic.twitter.com/he3BrdNGcJ — West Till Death (@WestTillDeath) January 24, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan pays for a young, struggling fighter to train 1 year at Syndicate MMA

During the same KICK stream, Arman Tsarukyan also drew praise from fans for a kind gesture toward a young, struggling fighter. Tsarukyan and Nina-Marie Daniele met 15-year-old Raymond, and the UFC fighter asked him to demonstrate a punch combo. Arman was impressed by the kid’s movement.

When Raymond shared that he trains at home and cannot afford a gym, Tsarukyan immediately stepped up and gave the 15-year-old his number. ‘Ahalkalakets’ agreed to cover one year of training fees for Raymond so that the latter can train at Syndicate MMA.

Lastly, Arman Tsarukyan also added that he hopes Raymond can one day become a successful fighter. Fans took note of this gesture and were in awe. Many netizens had positive messages for Tsarukyan. Some also called him the ‘People’s Champ.’

Arman Tsarukyan pays for a young struggling fighter to train for free for 1 year ❤️



via @Ninadrama pic.twitter.com/sFz9jTmGiW — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 24, 2026

Check out some of the comments below:

“Nina: Imagine he becomes like Arman: A champion. Nina: No, like you. 😂🖤”

“He’s turning into a very likeable peoples champ. His performance outside of the octagon could give him a title shot more than inside.

“Arman is a good soul.”

“Arman the Goat. 🐐”

