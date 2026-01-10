Arman Tsarukyan Says UFC Told Him He’s “Too Dangerous” for the First Paramount Card

Arman Tsarukyan’s antics outside the octagon have been the reason why he’s not a part of the UFC’s first card on Paramount+.



Ahalkalakets’ was denied another title shot mainly because he stepped out of his UFC 311 lightweight title fight against then-155-pound champion Islam Makhachev. After the withdrawal, to get back in the good books of the promotion, the Armenian fighter made weight for the UFC 317 headliner and served as backup. He also beat Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and called for a title opportunity. However, the wish was denied.

Recently, UFC head honcho Dana White confirmed that Tsarukyan was denied a title shot for many reasons; one of them was him head-butting his opponent at the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-ins.

🚨 Dana White confirms that Arman Tsarukyan headbutting Dan Hooker at the weigh in “played a factor” in him not getting a UFC title shot



via @RobbieBarstool pic.twitter.com/16C0A5owGj — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 9, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan can’t fight on the first Paramount card because he’s “too dangerous”

Arman Tsarukyan also addressed why the promotion decided not to put him on the UFC 324 fight card. ‘Ahalkalakets’ told streamer Adin Ross that the promotion confessed that putting the 29-year-old in the first numbered event of the year, which will also mark the UFC’s debut on Paramount+, is too dangerous because of Tsarukyan’s previous record of pulling out of UFC 311, headbutting his opponent at UFC Qatar, and also punching a fan at UFC 300. He said:

“They said ‘you’re too dangerous to put you on the first card on Paramount because headbutt, pull out, beating fans’.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan says the UFC told him he can't fight on the first Paramount card because he's 'too dangerous' 😭



(via @adinross) pic.twitter.com/pa4biM7Ied — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 10, 2026

Tsarukyan has agreed to wait for his title opportunity and his confident that he will get the undisputed UFC lightweight championship one day.

In the meantime, after declining Tsarukyan a title shot, the promotion has announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324. The Armenian fighter wants to serve as backup for the UFC 324 headliner.

The winner of this bout will compete against Ilia Topuria later this year, when the latter returns from his hiatus.