Arman Tsarukyan Reveals UFC’s Original Plan Was Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett in January

Arman Tsarukyan claims he already knew that the UFC was going to give Paddy Pimblett the next lightweight title shot. However, because of Ilia Topuria’s hiatus, they had to book the interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Pimblett, which will now headline UFC 324.

According to Tsarukyan, the promotion wants to make Pimblett a “star” and make him an even “bigger name” before the potential Topuria bout. The Armenian asserts that he is capable of defeating Pimblett, Gaethje, and Topuria.

Tsarukyan’s sole difficult battle would have been against Islam Makhachev. But Makhachev advanced to the welterweight division, where is is the champion now. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, ‘Ahalkalakets’ said:

I already knew that Paddy was going to fight Ilia Topuria in January, but I didn’t know they were going to do the interim title with Justin Gaethje and Paddy. I think this is the UFC game plan, not family issues. They want to make Paddy Pimblett a star, bring him to fight for the title with Topuria as a bigger name. They know I could beat everybody. Paddy is easy work, Justin is easy work, and Ilia is easy work. Islam was hard work, but he left, so nobody is on my level in this division right now.”

Arman Tsarukyan Details How He’d Beat Paddy Pimblett, While Delivering Chilling Warning

Paddy Pimblett has been mocking Arman Tsarukyan after the promotion announced UFC 324. ‘The Baddy’ has also announced his plans of winning the interim UFC lightweight title and then dethroning Ilia Topuria, after which the Brit wants to beat Arman Tsarukyan.

However, Tsarukyan considers Pimblett as easy work. In the same ESPN interview posted above, ‘Ahalkalakets’ quipped:

“I would just maul [Paddy’s] face on the ground with my elbows… I’m never going for the choke; I’m gonna just elbow him all day, all night, make his face bleed… If I see Paddy, I’d like to slap him.”

