Arman Tsarukyan reveals backup status ahead of UFC 317 vacant title fight

Perennial contender, Arman Tsarukyan has today claimed he will serve as the official backup fighter to next weekend’s UFC 317 vacant lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria, and former opponent, Charles Oliveira during International Fight Week.

Tsarukyan, sidelined since his slated return at the beginning of the year, was set to fight soon-to-be former champion, Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 back in January, until he withdrew from the clash.

Set to rematch the dominant Russian force, Armenian contender, Tsarukyan withdrew from the pairing, citing a back injury induced by weight cutting ahead of his UFC 311 title charge.

And failing to make his return to action since a UFC 300 split decision win over the above-mentioned, Oliveira at the beginning of last year, Tsarukyan must return to the drawing board before earning his first title fight, according to UFC CEO, Dana White.

Arman Tsarukyan confirms backup status for UFC 317 title fight

But on social media this evening, Tsarukyan claimed he will serve as the official backup fighter to this month’s vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317. And will be on hand if needed to replace either Topuria or former champion, Oliveira, if required by the organization.

“I’m the backup for UFC 317,” Arman Tsarukyan posted on his official Instagram account this afternoon.

And while not officially announced by the promotion, the addition of Tsarukyan in a backup capacity would come as welcome news, given his fall out from UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

Withdrawing from his fight with Makhachev, an official backup was not put in place by the organization on that occasion.

Eventually, Brazilian star, Renato Moicano was pulled from a scheduled fight with Beneil Dariush that same night, suffering a D’Arce choke submission loss to the dominant Makhachev in California.