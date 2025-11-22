Arman Tsarukyan Explains What Pushed Him to Chase MMA Greatness Over a 9 to 5

Arman Tsarukyan recently discussed why he chose a career in mixed martial arts over a regular job. Tsarukyan’s father, Nairi Tsarukyan, loves to assist his son so that he can concentrate just on MMA.

Tsarukyan’s family is in the construction business. ‘Ahalkalakets’ has everything, including nice automobiles, watches, and more. Frequently, he also enjoys showcasing his fancy eating habits.

This weekend, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender makes his return to the octagon after a brief hiatus because of back injury. He will fight Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. In a recent interview, the Armenian fighter talked about how a career in sports always piqued his attention whereas a regular job never did. He said:

“I didn’t like working where you have a schedule from 8 to 6, someone tells you ‘do this, do that,’ but in sports you control yourself and your schedule. I like MMA. If I’m tired training in Russia, I go to the US. If I’m tired in the US, I go to Thailand. It’s a fun job, just don’t get hurt.”

Arman Tsarukyan Honors His Father’s Dedication as Key to His MMA Journey

Arman Tsarukyan hails from a wealthy family, allowing him to devote all of his attention to his mixed martial arts career. Tsarukyan recently shared with ESPN MMA how his “family’s success gave me the opportunity to just train.”

‘Ahalkalakets’ also lauded his father Nairi Tsarukyan, revealing how Nairi moved to Russia in the past, started working in construction and became successful:

“When I was three years old, my family moved to Russia because of lifestyle. They had hard lifestyle in the village in Georgia. They didn’t have opportunities. My father is a hard worker. He is a family man. When my father moved to Russia, he started working in construction. He became successful from nothing, from the bottom. They didn’t even have a spoon when they moved to Russia. My father always supports me. When I was 17, I said, ‘I want to be a MMA fighter.’ He said, ‘Yes, do it.’ Family’s success gave me the opportunity to just train. I just have to focus on my sport and that’s all.”

