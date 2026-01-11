Arman Tsarukyan Calls Himself Paddy Pimblett’s Worst Nightmare, Says ‘The Baddy’ Wants Him Hurt to Avoid the Fight

Paddy Pimblett has taken countless digs at Arman Tsarukyan ever since the UFC denied the latter another championship opportunity and instead announced an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

Recently, during an interview with The MMA Guru, Pimblett said that he hopes ‘Ahalkalakets’ snaps his neck during grappling matches:

“Arman nearly got triangled by Shara Bullet. He’s a striker, and Arman nearly got triangled by him. I used to do grappling competitions all the time when I was younger, but I’m focused on fighting now. Arman can go off and do all these other things, but hopefully he breaks his neck doing them.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan wants Justin Gaethje to knock out Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan has kept himself busy outside the octagon. Earlier today, on his freestyle wrestling debut at RAF 5, the Armenian fighter showcased elite wrestling skills. He delivered a dominant performance against four-time NCAA Division I All-American Lance Palmer, defeating Palmer by a 10-0 technical fall in the first period.

After the event, ‘Ahalkalakets’ appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting, during which he was informed that Pimblett wanted Tsarukyan’s neck to get snapped.

Tsarukyan had a strong reply. He reaffirmed that he considers himself to be a nightmare for Pimblett and is confident he can beat the Brit inside the octagon and on the mat. He also hopes ‘The Baddy’ gets knocked out by Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. The 29-year-old said:

“He wants me to get hurt so I couldn’t fight him. I’m a nightmare for him, and he knows that if we fight, he’s going to lose. He’s going to try not to fight me his whole life. I hope Justin Gaethje knocks him out and sends him back to England.”

