Arman Tsarukyan Delivers Dominant Showing in Real American Freestyle Debut – RAF 5 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Lance Palmer - RAF 5 Highlights

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Arman Tsarukyan delivered a dominant showing in his Real American Freestyle debut at RAF 5 on Saturday night.

Tsarukyan stepped on the mat with Lance Palmer inside the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and handily defeated the former PFL and WSOF champion via a technical fall. In control from the get-go, Tsarukyan scored a quick four points after securing a headlock and using snapdown to drive over and go for back exposure.

After stalling out of bounds, Tsarukyan and Palmer are reset, but the UFC proceeds to work his opponent out of bounds two more times.

Following yet another reset, Tsarukyan gets a snapdown to a front headlock, putting Palmer down, and then spinning to the back for a takedown. Tsarukyan goes for the gut wrench and gets it, securing the back exposure and a big victory in the first period.

Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Lance Palmer via technical fall (10-0).

Check out Highlights From Arman Tsarukyan vs. Lance Palmer at RAF 5:

