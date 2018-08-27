Anthony Smith Fires Back At Haters Of Rapid Rise

Anthony Smith has heard enough from his critics.

“Lionheart” served as a guest fighter for the UFC’s Lincoln event this past weekend (Sat. August 25, 2018). He responded to those who question the level of competition he has been beating recently.

Smith comes off back-to-back wins over a pair of former UFC champions. Some would argue, however, that those men were well past their best days. Smith says people are acting like he’s fighting defenseless children (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I think for the fans, it’s going to make a difference, because as much as I think it’s (expletive), everyone pretends like I’m out here beating up children that can’t defend themselves any more,” Smith said. “We know that’s not the case,” he continued. “But it is what it is, so now, it’s someone closer to my age, and I think this will really shut the people up and say, ‘Alright, maybe he’s for real.’”

Smith has found himself in the midst of a two-fight win streak. He has defeated former UFC light heavyweight champions Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Rashad Evans.

His performances have earned him a fight with a fellow rising young star. He will fight Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Fight Night 138 on October 27, 2018.

The action goes down from the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.