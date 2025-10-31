Andrew Tate Set to Fight for Misfits Boxing Heavyweight Title, Replaces KSI as CEO

Andrew Tate’s return to combat sports is set.

After months of speculation, ‘Cobra’ officially announced that he would step into the ring under the Misfits Boxing banner on December 20 for a heavyweight title fight against Chase DeMoor.

But that’s only the beginning of the story.

Tate went on to reveal that, not only is he competing for Misfits Boxing, but he is also the promotion’s new CEO, officially replacing KSI.

“Welcome to your new CEO, it wasn’t a hostile takeover, but it was certainly planned, and Mams (Taylor) and I are going to be working together to finally put Misfits where it belongs on the world stage,” Tate said in an announcement video. “The largest disruptive force in sports entertainment history, so considering that somebody that failed at their obligations to make this organization as big as it should’ve been has been ousted and I’m the new CEO.”

🚨 BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been announced to be the new CEO of Misfits.



He will be fighting the Misfits Heavyweight Champion Chase DeMoor on December 20th in Dubai 🇦🇪



Former CEO KSI has been relinquishing from his position vis board of directors.



🎥 @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/jEx3b7q6f3 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 30, 2025



The Christmas-time event in Dubai is expected to be the biggest Misfits Boxing endeavor thus far, leading many to believe that the promotion will attempt to pack the card with some of the biggest names in influencer boxing.

That will likely include Darren Till, who was heavily rumored to fight Tate at an MF event before the former kickboxing champion’s blockbuster announcement on social media.

A winner in eight of his last nine, DeMoor most recently fought to a majority draw against Efrain Carranza Gonzalez at an event in Tijuana. Before that, he’d won eight straight, including five finishes in a row.

For Tate, it will be his first professional fight in five years.