What a statement making performance from Dana White’s Contender Series product, Andre ‘Sergipano’ Muniz. Headlining the preliminary portion of UFC 262, the upstart broke multiple time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Jacare Souza’s right arm with a late armbar attempt in the opening round.

Scoring the biggest victory of his professional career, the TATA Fight Team mainstay matched with compatriot, Souza to headline the promotion’s preliminary portion of UFC 262, hoping to extend his promotional perfect run to three straight fights.

Taking Souza’s back at the fence, Muniz rode too high as he attempted to secure his hooks and possibly set up a rear-naked choke, however, with Souza’s right arm trapped between Muniz’s arm and upper body, as the latter twisted and bellyed down on the canvas, an audible snap could be heard as Souza’s upper arm appeared to have broken.

Below, check out the highlights from Muniz’s submission stoppage of Jacare.

Sergipano submits the legend!



🇧🇷 @AndreMunizUFC gets it done lightning fast in RD 1! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/hlhuZ0iaj3 — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021