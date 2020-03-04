Anderson Silva’s Son Earns Two Kickboxing Titles After TKO Win (Video)

Spread the word!













Fighting clearly runs in the Anderson Silva family.

The former UFC middleweight king’s son Gabriel improved to 5-0 in kickboxing last week following a third-round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Christian Williams.

He also managed to win two belts in the process as he captured the ISK southern California middleweight and the FightersRep 165-pound titles.

You can watch the finish below:

It’s only natural that fans will be waiting for the younger “Spider” to enter the world of mixed martial arts. However, Gabriel doesn’t feel pressured into following his father’s footsteps as of yet.

Though he has spoken of making his MMA debut in the past, his goal is to ultimately carve out his own path.

“I don’t see it like, ‘Oh, because my dad was the best in UFC history I have to go there as well,’” Silva told MMA Fighting on Saturday. “In my head, I want to go there because the best athletes in the world are in the UFC. You want to shine and prove yourself among the best. That’s the goal in the UFC.

“To prove that I’m as good as my dad, that to me is, I wouldn’t say irrelevant, but it’s not something that crosses my mind. My dad built his history, and now I have to build mine.”

What do you think of Gabriel Silva’s potential? Do you want to see him in the UFC?